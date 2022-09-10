TOPS (take off pounds sensibly)

KOPS (keep off pounds sensibly)

Conneaut Lake Chapter #0499

Date: Sept. 6

Opening roll call was by Kathy Coulter.

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Coulter

Runner-up: Serena Klink

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal Marilyn Hyde

Best effort: June Callahan

Officer: Teri Brady

Weekly challenge: Skip your bedtime snack

An open house was held. The group welcomed new member Judy Wright.

Mary Layman, TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) advocate, visited the chapter and presented the program, “Making Strides to Improve Your Health Every Day.”

TOPS meets Tuesdays at Fifth St. Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in at 4 p.m. and the meeting starts at 4:30.

More information: Contact Teri Brady (814) 449-7726

 

