TOPS (take off pounds sensibly)
KOPS (keep off pounds sensibly)
Conneaut Lake Chapter #0499
Date: Sept. 6
Opening roll call was by Kathy Coulter.
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Coulter
Runner-up: Serena Klink
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal Marilyn Hyde
Best effort: June Callahan
Officer: Teri Brady
Weekly challenge: Skip your bedtime snack
An open house was held. The group welcomed new member Judy Wright.
Mary Layman, TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) advocate, visited the chapter and presented the program, “Making Strides to Improve Your Health Every Day.”
TOPS meets Tuesdays at Fifth St. Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in at 4 p.m. and the meeting starts at 4:30.
• More information: Contact Teri Brady (814) 449-7726
