Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: March 26
Opening: Roll call and minutes from Teri Brady
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Garth Faulds
Runner-up: Heather Nesbitt
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Brady
Best effort: Joan Sommers
Officer: Heather Ordos
Menu draw: Brady
50/50: Ordos
Marbles game: Ordos was a no winner!
Weekly challenge: "Phone a TOPS friend."
Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Saturdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and meeting starts at 9:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.