Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Date: March 26

Opening: Roll call and minutes from Teri Brady

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Garth Faulds

Runner-up: Heather Nesbitt

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Brady

Best effort: Joan Sommers

Officer: Heather Ordos

Menu draw: Brady

50/50: Ordos

Marbles game: Ordos was a no winner!

Weekly challenge: "Phone a TOPS friend."

Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Saturdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and meeting starts at 9:30.

More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you