Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Date: Jan. 15

Opening: Roll call and minutes from Teri Brady

Weekly winners:

Best loser: June Callahan

Runner-up: Sheila Schipani

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Vera Owens

Best effort: Eloise Brooks

Officer: Brady

Menu draw: Brady

50/50: Brooks

Marbles game: Brooks drew a "no winner"

Weekly challenge: Eat oatmeal three times this week.

June reviewed the May 6-7 "Let Freedom Ring" gathering in Erie to be held at the Ambassador Center on Peach Street. If you want to attend the registration fee must be in by March 1. We are going only to the May 7 gathering. Money is due Feb. 19 to send in to corporate. Contact June C. or Teri B. for prices.

Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Saturday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and meeting starts at 9:30.

More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

 

