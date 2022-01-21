Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: Jan. 15
Opening: Roll call and minutes from Teri Brady
Weekly winners:
Best loser: June Callahan
Runner-up: Sheila Schipani
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Vera Owens
Best effort: Eloise Brooks
Officer: Brady
Menu draw: Brady
50/50: Brooks
Marbles game: Brooks drew a "no winner"
Weekly challenge: Eat oatmeal three times this week.
June reviewed the May 6-7 "Let Freedom Ring" gathering in Erie to be held at the Ambassador Center on Peach Street. If you want to attend the registration fee must be in by March 1. We are going only to the May 7 gathering. Money is due Feb. 19 to send in to corporate. Contact June C. or Teri B. for prices.
Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Saturday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and meeting starts at 9:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.