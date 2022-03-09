Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: March 5
Opening: Roll call and minutes from Teri Brady
Menu draw: June Callahan
50/50: Brady
Marbles game: Brady pulled a "no winner"
Weekly challenge: Drink six glasses of water daily.
Joan Sommers received commendation for losing 12 pounds last year. It was brought to the group's attention to "hold off" Weekly Honors but continue with Monthly Honors and Games. When the membership increases we will do Weekly Honors again. Everyone agreed to the proposal.
Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Saturday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and meeting starts at 9:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.