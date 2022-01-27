Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: Jan. 22
Opening: Roll call and minutes from Teri Brady
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Eloise Brooks
Runner-up: None
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: None
Best effort: None
Officer: Brady
Menu draw: Brooks
50/50: Brooks
Marbles game: Brooks pulled a "no winner"
Weekly challenge: Do 15 minutes of exercise every day.
Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Saturday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and meeting starts at 9:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.