Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Date: Jan. 22

Opening: Roll call and minutes from Teri Brady

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Eloise Brooks

Runner-up: None

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: None  

Best effort: None

Officer: Brady

Menu draw: Brooks

50/50: Brooks

Marbles game: Brooks pulled a "no winner"

Weekly challenge: Do 15 minutes of exercise every day.

Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Saturday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and meeting starts at 9:30.

More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.

