Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Date: April 9

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Joan Sommers

Runner-up: Sheila Schipani

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Teri Brady

Best effort: Eloise Brooks

It was a "no gain" week; congratulations to all.

Officer: Heather Ordos

Monthly winners:

Best loser: Sommers

Runner-up: None

KOPS best loser: Ordos

Best effort: None

Officer: Brady

Discussion regarded the use of the building and the future of the chapter.

Menu draw: Sheila Schipani

50/50: Eloise Brooks

Marbles game: Brooks pulled a "no winner"

Weekly challenge: Drink 32 ounces of water a day.

Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Saturday at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and meeting starts at 9:30.

More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you