Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.