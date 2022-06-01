Conneaut Lake TOPS 499

Date: May 28

Opening: Roll call and minutes by Teri Brady

Weekly winners:

Best Loser: Mary Beth Newell

Runner-up: June Callahan

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Heather Ordos

Best Effort: Marilyn Hyde

Officer: Sheila Schipani

Menu Draw: Hyde

50/50: Brady

Marbles game: Mary Beth Newell pulled a “no winner”

Weekly challenge: Move in place during TV commercials.

Old business: Discussed changing the day of the meeting. Decided on Tuesdays or Saturdays. To go up for a vote after contacting the church if Tuesday is available.

Program: Callahan talked more on the Golo Diet, cost and ingredients of the product.

Club information: TOPS meets Saturdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and meeting starts at 9:30.

More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you