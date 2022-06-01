Conneaut Lake TOPS 499
Date: May 28
Opening: Roll call and minutes by Teri Brady
Weekly winners:
Best Loser: Mary Beth Newell
Runner-up: June Callahan
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Heather Ordos
Best Effort: Marilyn Hyde
Officer: Sheila Schipani
Menu Draw: Hyde
50/50: Brady
Marbles game: Mary Beth Newell pulled a “no winner”
Weekly challenge: Move in place during TV commercials.
Old business: Discussed changing the day of the meeting. Decided on Tuesdays or Saturdays. To go up for a vote after contacting the church if Tuesday is available.
Program: Callahan talked more on the Golo Diet, cost and ingredients of the product.
Club information: TOPS meets Saturdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is at 9 a.m. and meeting starts at 9:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.
