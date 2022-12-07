Conneaut Lake TOPS Chapter 499
Date: Nov. 29
Opening roll call and minutes: Kathy Coulter
Weekly winners:
Best loser: Coulter
Runner-up: None
KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Marilyn Hyde
Best effort: Sheila Schipani
Officer: Teri Brady
Weekly challenge: No popcorn of any flavor
Program: Facts about air fryers
Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church, with weigh-in at 4 p.m. and meeting starts at 4:30.
• More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.