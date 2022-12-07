Conneaut Lake TOPS Chapter 499

Date: Nov. 29

Opening roll call and minutes: Kathy Coulter

Weekly winners:

Best loser: Coulter

Runner-up: None

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) under goal: Marilyn Hyde

Best effort: Sheila Schipani

Officer: Teri Brady

Weekly challenge: No popcorn of any flavor

Program: Facts about air fryers

Club information: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesdays at Fifth Street Presbyterian Church, with weigh-in at 4 p.m. and meeting starts at 4:30.

More information: Contact Brady at (814) 449-7726.

 

