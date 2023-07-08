TITUSVILLE — It’s morning.
Church bells ring down the streets of Titusville, awakening the city to life.
And as another day begins, hands are folded while all of heaven smiles. For this small town raises its eyes to the Lord just as the sun appears on the horizon.
All along Main Street, where large, beautiful houses sit, to the smallest alleyway, prayers are said beneath blue skies.
And as each prayer is said, the hearts of everyone in this wonderful valley beat as one. A valley that changed the world through the help of God above.
Choirs sing, their voices echoing through the hills, as children get ready for school. And their guardian angels follow them, watching over the kids as they cross the street. That’s the kind of love found in Titusville. It begins with each new morning. For the gates of heaven are open to those who search for God. Hands folded, against the backdrop of a thousand stars, prayers are said in silence.
The stations of the cross reflect the quiet moments that fill our souls with hope. For Jesus, carrying his burden, knew that his death would lead to life.
Rising from the tomb he carried with him the beauty that awaits us each day. This gift is wrapped in the smiles of children as they open their eyes to another day created by God.
Rainbows melt across the shining horizon that waits for everyone. It will always be there, answering our prayers. For after every storm lies peace and the silent joy that comes with yesterday’s rain. Because the sunrise welcomes every journey, keeping us warm on each step toward home.
Endless nights lead to silence with each morning. And watching the beauty of the day unfold, our hearts are filled with the warmth of knowing God is near. For despite the rain and thunder that falls throughout our lives, the sun will always smile. Smile on those who search the skies for heaven. Because, somehow, some day, every prayer is answered.
Each morning sheds its light on those who live beneath a smiling sun. A sun that fills the years from childhood to old age with a vision of faith in our place of birth, Titusville. For although there is pain and suffering in everyone’s life, there is peace to be found in memories. And those who grew up in the Queen City have a treasure chest of memories waiting to be opened. Memories that turn the cloudiest skies blue, and touch the hearts of us all.
So, hold your memories in your hands and pray. For each person is blessed with memories that bring joy to their lives. And let God walk with you down the streets of the city that created these memories. Because each school, each store, each house and each church will stay with us, not matter how far we travel. Titusville is a place where families walk to church on Sunday mornings, letting the sunlight touch their eyes. And the reflection of what they see brings back thoughts of the past.
On bended knee they praise all of heaven for the world that lies below. And all of heaven, in return looks down, listening to their prayers. For the days go by like pages in the Bible and as they do angels reach out to those who pray. And those prayers are answered by God himself. For he walks with us through the streets that we love.
Tom Boyle is a native of Titusville. He spent four years in the military where he was station overseas and in the United States as a security specialist. He spent a year living in New Hampshire before returning to Titusville where he worked for The Titusville Herald for 28 years. He is now retired but is active in the community.
