TITUSVILLE — Titusville is a special place.
Ask anyone who has spent their life in this city, a city created by oil and steel.
For they grew up in the cradle of history; where a nation was changed forever by a small, quiet town.
Titusville. Where a man called Colonel Drake drilled wells. And his work ushered in an era that will continue down the hallways of time.
Titusville. Sometimes the nights are endless as the sky touches the hearts of everyone who lives there.
Titusville. A city bathed in moonlight. Then the morning begins as sunlight fills the eyes of all of its people, just as it has for generations. Then the streets fill with people. And the sky, always darkest before the dawn, suddenly becomes bright, its beauty washing its way across the hills and valleys. The morning light becomes a day star that has reflected the love of this city for years. Its people living their lives as one.
Each work day begins with the Queen City waking up to another reason to roll up its sleeves. And they rumble off to work in their cars and trucks, listening to the weather report on the radio, and their breaths are taken away by the cold morning air. They feel a warmth that comes from the joy that lies ahead of them, for the know that each day in the Queen City is a gift that is found in their hearts and souls once their work begins. A gift where dreams are stored waiting to come true. For each morning in Titusville is just a heartbeat away from heaven.
Titusville is a city where each morning, each evening and each life holds the promise of joy. A city where each person’s footsteps lead down Main Street to memories that will last forever. And walking along that street the bygone years seem to emerge from the shadows. Birds in the trees whistle, knowing that our lives resemble theirs. For we look to the sky to what lies ahead, knowing that once again it will touch our hearts and souls. And as the sound of church bells echo down every street and alleyway, we know we are closer to God.
Titusville has changed, but it is still a place where smiles are as wide as the world. And within its hearts and souls is the story of a city that embraces both the past and present.
A city that reaches out for love as pure as the falling snow. For captured in the wind each day are the answers to our prayers, as children laugh in the sunlight. Children who know they will sleep each night in a place where poetry is written in the hearts and music written in their souls.
A place called Titusville.
Tom Boyle is a native of Titusville. He spent four years in the military where he was station overseas and in the United States as a security specialist. He spent a year living in New Hampshire before returning to Titusville where he worked for The Titusville Herald for 28 years. He is now retired but is active in the community.
