TITUSVILLE — A morning in Titusville would begin with the ringing of a school bell rung by hand. Then the sleepy students would open their eyes to another day in the Queen City. They began the moments that preceded class with the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer.
Times were simpler back then. Boys played football on empty lots, in their backyards and even in the streets.
The downtown was filled with stores and restaurants, and they all were family owned. Along with Cyclops steel mill, the largest employer in town, there were other smaller factories and mills producing a variety of high-quality goods.
Everyone drove American-made cars. Gas was 50 cents a gallon.
Televisions were something new. They showed everything in black and white. It was not unusual for only one family in a neighborhood to own a TV. On weekends, families that didn’t own a TV would crowd into the living room of a family that owned one to watch Sunday afternoon football games.
Walking down a city street, you could always tell which family had a TV in their home. An antenna, which was a sign of affluence, would be sticking out from the roof of their house, calling everyone’s attention.
Families back then were large — cheaper by the dozen, to steal a phrase. And the two biggest holidays were Christmas and July 4, my birthday. Kids celebrated the Fourth by throwing firecrackers and smoke bombs at each other. Just think, if I had never been born, none of this would have happened.
There was no internet. News came by WTIV radio, local newspapers and the 11 o’clock TV report. The stations Titusville received were in Erie, Pittsburgh and Youngstown.
Travel was by bus. The bus station was located outside the newsstand. The Queen City also had a railroad at one time, along with a system of trolley cars. A book titled “Trolley Car Days,” written by Charles Stegner, outlined what life was like in that day. The illustrations in the book often showed barefoot young boys with slingshots in their back pockets.
Police (including my grandfather, Dan O’Connell, who was chief at the time) walked their beat.
Several places in town still had wooden sidewalks. When they were torn up to be paved, people searched the ground for coins that had been dropped.
In the spring boys flew kites on Kite Hill. The afternoon was especially exciting if a kid had brought a box kite. Putting a box kite up into the sky was like the launching of a spacecraft in its level of importance.
Kids would line up to see movies at the Penn Theater. The final week of summer brought a special event at the Penn — 25 cartoons, all in color, and a free pencil box. When the last cartoon was over it was official. The summer vacation had ended and we would all soon be back in class.
When school did begin for another year, everyone looked forward to their favorite television show, “American Bandstand,” featuring Dick Clark. One of the most shocking things to come out of the popularity of rock ‘n’ roll was a dance called the Twist. May high schools actually banned this dance, labeling it as something shocking. Watching “American Bandstand” was something kids considered a sign of maturity, having outgrown “Captain Kangaroo.” While their kids went to record hops and twisted the night away, parents sat at home and watched “Sing Along with Mitch.” For every rock record a teenager bought, their parents got even by buying a Mitch Miller album.
And one of the most memorable things about Titusville was that if you were downtown and wanted to know the time, all you had to do was turn your head for a glance at the clock on the Flatiron building.
Titusville’s most well-known building was the Flatiron Building, which was torn down in the 1960s as part of the Better Days Project.
Tom Boyle is a native of Titusville. He spent four years in the military where he was station overseas and in the United States as a security specialist. He spent a year living in New Hampshire before returning to Titusville where he worked for The Titusville Herald for 28 years. He is now retired but is active in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.