When the Beatles hit America in the 1960s, everyone was ecstatic over the Fab Four.
When they appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” there was very little crime that evening anywhere in the United States. It was because everyone — even criminals — stayed glued to the TV screen, anxious to hear this band that had suddenly become famous.
And they weren’t disappointed. Except for me.
The Beatles bored me. I was used to watching pro wrestling on television, not some long-haired rock stars with British accents. The accents, I assumed, were phony.
What I liked were rough-and-tumble, violent tough guys getting body slammed or thrown out of the ring.
But that was about to change. One afternoon, on the family’s car radio, a song called “19th Nervous Breakdown” came roaring out, as wild as any pro wrestling match.
“Who would put out a record with a title like that?” I thought to myself.
It was by a group that called themselves the Rolling Stones. From England nonetheless.
So, I went downtown searching for a Rolling Stone album which carried the song “19th Nervous Breakdown.” There was none. But there was an album of the band’s early work called “Out of Our Heads.”
I grabbed the album and paid $2.98 for it, a lot of money for a kid who was generally broke. My only income was cashing in pop bottles for 2 cents each. Since I drank a lot of pop, I considered it a return on my investment.
The Stones were unique in that, although they were a blues band, they had not grown up in the United States. But they had listened to blues music over English radio stations, and held American musical artists in the highest esteem. The group was outrageous, not only because of their lifestyle, but because of their wild stage act. They drove fast, expensive cars; wore flamboyant clothes; and sometimes got in trouble with the police. It was not unusual to see a member of the Rolling Stones handcuffed and led away by the British police, usually on a drug charge.
Brian Jones was probably the band’s most popular member, and the one the police seemed to always have it out for. After being in trouble with drugs, he agreed to leave the group following a confrontation between Mick Jagger and Keith Richards about his status in the band. He had always considered himself the leader of the Rolling Stones, but this changed as Jagger and Richards became the group’s most well-known members.
In the summer of 1969, I was listening to the radio when they announced that Jones had died by drowning. I thought about it all day. Putting on the “Out of Our Heads” recording, I sat back and listened to the world’s greatest rock band. How would they sound now?
Jones was replaced by guitarist Mick Taylor and I continued listening to the Stones. throughout high school and my four years in the military. Although I saw a lot of rock bands during those years, I never attended a live Stones performance.
I was traveling through Europe once and spent a few days in Amsterdam. I stopped at a place to get a bite to eat and enjoy the group that was pounding away on the bandstand. Upon leaving I noticed some graffiti on the inside of the building, which captured my attention. It read “Brian Jones 1963.”
But was it actually the guitarist who had played in the world’s greatest rock band? Brian Jones would be a common name anywhere in Europe, where people form England and America visit, so it simply may have been a vacationer. Yet the group was most likely together during that time period and may have played in that small, out-of-the-way establishment.
I line to think it was written by a famous musician who scrawled his name of the wall of a place he stopped for lunch or maybe even performed with his band. Like many rock and jazz musicians, he died young. But his music will live on forever.
Or to quote a liner note from the first Rolling Stones album that I bought:
“We hope this album gets you as out of your head listening to it as we got making it.”
Tom Boyle is a native of Titusville. He spent four years in the military where he was station overseas and in the United States as a security specialist. He spent a year living in New Hampshire before returning to Titusville where he worked for The Titusville Herald for 28 years. He is now retired but is active in the community.
