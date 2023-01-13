TITUSVILLE — Growing up in Titusville, I had the pleasure of collecting memories that will last all of my life. One of my most splendid of these memories is attending St. Walburga School, at which I learned much more than the ABCs.
Perhaps the most unique thing about the school is the fact that there were two grades in each of the four rooms. Our teachers were Sisters of Mercy, who instructed one class, while the other class worked on assignments. A major advantage to this type of setup was that when a student was in a lower class, they could hear lessons going on in the upper class. That way, they were prepared for their studies the following year.
There was no cafeteria. Students brown-bagged their lunches. You were able to buy a small container of milk with your meal. If I remember correctly, white milk was 5 cents while chocolate milk was 8 cents.
The school day opened with the sound of the bell, which was rung by hand. Then, of course, the pledge of allegiance was recited before morning prayers. Then it was “right down to work,” as one principal always put it. And hard work it was.
But it wasn’t all work. The school celebrated Halloween with the kids parading around the block in their costumes. There were school plays and an annual Christmas show. Many students sang in the church choir, while other students, such as myself, were altar boys. I was probably the world’s worst altar boy, always ringing the bell at the wrong time.
Masses were held on feast days and on the first Friday of each month. During Lent, preceding Easter, we were given small boxes in which to put change. The change boxes, known as “Lent boxes,” went to help “pagan babies” in foreign lands.
To raise money for the school, cake walks were held. During cake walks, two students would stand on folding chairs, each on holding onto the opposite side of a cake. The kids would line up and walk underneath the cake while music played. When the music stopped whomever was directly beneath the cake took it home to their family that night.
There were no computers. Everything the sisters taught was scratched out on a large chalk board. We took notes quickly before the daily lessons were erased.
Like students everywhere, the kids at St. Walburga School dreaded report card day. Report cards were handed out by the parish priest, who sometimes made remarks about the progress of each boy and girl. This was followed by Parents Night, which many students equally feared.
There was time every day to play at Pioneer Park, which was located next to the school. The games included kickball, tag, and during the winter months wild and crazy snowball fights.
I well remember the Friday that President John F. Kennedy was shot. We all fell to our knees in prayer, after which we were told to simply go home for the day.
In those days families had six, eight or nine kids or more. We all had older and younger brothers and sisters. And we not only had to behave because of the staff, but also because of the patrol boys, other students who acted as crossing guards and took on other menial tasks. They would turn us in for the slightest infraction, like flipping baseball cards or squirt gun fights.
There are fewer and fewer small Catholic grade schools, but memories of the years spent in them live on in the hearts of so many.
Tom Boyle is a native of Titusville. He spent four years in the military where he was station overseas and in the United States as a security specialist. He spent a year living in New Hampshire before returning to Titusville where he worked for The Titusville Herald for 28 years. He is now retired but is active in the community.
