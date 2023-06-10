TITUSVILLE — “All aboard!”
Growing up in Titusville, I could hear railroad trains in the distance.
Train whistles seem to call to me, calling me to a place far away, then bringing me back home.
Early in the morning, delivering papers, I would stop for a moment to stare at the tracks, wondering where the trains that traveled on them went.
It made me wanderlust. And when a train would rumble by, I would smile to myself, knowing that someday I too had the chance to see the world.
When I was stationed in Europe while serving in the military, other guys would often ask, “When are you going home?” “Not for a while,” I would answer while packing my duffel bag.
I had a Eurail pass, which allowed me to simply show the pass at any train station and ride on to wherever I wanted. It came in handy.
But no matter where I went — London, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam — I thought of Titusville. In my mind I was taking my dog to the Drake Well, walking to St. Walburga School on a fall morning, or playing ball on Kite Hill.
I remember seeing Rome, coming to life in the sunlit dawn. I walked the streets in the early morning hours gazing at the buildings and buying a small, home-cooked pizza from a street vendor. I enjoyed this unusual breakfast while watching a small crowd gather, eager to see an inspirational performance. I expected a classical violinist to appear, playing a concerto written by Bach. Instead, it was a small kid on a skateboard doing tricks that captured the attention of the audience. “Bravo!” I said, waving my hat wildly in the air. With this, the audience broke into applause, as the youngster took a deep bow.
While in Rome I also saw the pope, who blessed a crowd of people from all over the world. Although I didn’t see the kid with the skateboard, I’m sure he was there.
And although my grasp of foreign languages was limited, wherever I traveled I met people who had at least a workable knowledge of English. This was put to use on a number of occasions, one of which when I was seated next to a group of French college students. While I drew cartoons for them, they laughed, shook my hand, and told me how talented I was. I felt like Titusville’s Vincent Van Gogh.
One night I fell asleep on a train while it rumbled in the darkness in Holland. And what did I dream about but Titusville. In my mind I saw the old railroad tracks and a train passing through the hometown I loved in the hours before dawn. And on that old train was everyone I knew from the Queen City. Then I woke up to see windmills swirling in harmony against the soft morning wind. The sun rising in the background took my breath away.
From continental Europe I took a ferry ride over to England. Once there I got a Britrail pass so I could traverse throughout Britain, visiting London, Cambridge, Oxford, and other smaller cities in which I developed a taste for pub grub.
One night, going from one place to the next, I felt homesick. Glancing out the window for a moment I saw a shooting star, which lighted the entire sky. It reminded me of where I was from and brought a warmth to my heart I will never forget. The star was one which seemed able to shed its light on people everywhere. For falling stars write poetry across each moonlit sky, while prayers are written in the wind. And somewhere in every night there is peace. Peace in the windswept corridors of time in the restless flow of dreams.
Tom Boyle is a native of Titusville. He spent four years in the military where he was station overseas and in the United States as a security specialist. He spent a year living in New Hampshire before returning to Titusville where he worked for The Titusville Herald for 28 years. He is now retired but is active in the community.
