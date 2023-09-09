TITUSVILLE — When the warmth of August fades into the first breath of fall, the evening sun grows dim.
The days grow shorter and shadows grow longer, casting the afternoon coolness upon the lives of children.
These were days we all remember. School bells would echo in the hearts of the youngsters as they walked to school in the crisp morning air. Carrying armfuls of books, their laughter drifting down lonely alleyways, they faced a life of dreams, knowing they would come true. Cats would greet them with smiles and soft purrs, wishing them well for the day ahead.
Soon they would file into the classroom, every teacher with a “good morning” grin. The Pledge of Allegiance would start the day as each heart would beat in quiet respect. For this is another day. Another day to learn and love.
The children were taught the alphabet, how to add and subtract, and to enjoy a paper bag lunch. Students diagrammed sentences and recited prayers several time a day, their hands folded tightly as thy stood next to their desks. And when the afternoon classes were finished, both boys and girls would say to the teacher “Thank you for a hard day’s work.” And as the kids lined up to leave for home, they left the school to the sound of marching music, blaring on a record player. The music at the end of the day brought about a smile on their faces, as the front door of the building opened wide, closing all the school work in wide-eyed laughter.
Their laughter was as joyful as the birthday of a clown, following them down the streets and alleyways as cars went by, their passengers waving. And as the kids walked along, they passed huge piles of multi-colored leaves. Caught in the wind, they would scatter, forming a thousand tiny rainbows.
But the leaves needed to be raked. So, when the last glass of milk was finished at supper, homework was set aside so this chore could be done. And against the darkness of the evening, a single match would be struck and tossed into the pile, causing a roaring fire against the surface of the sky. The leaves would be engulfed in a quickly-spreading burn, and would turn slowly into ashes.
And suddenly, an autumn-like smell would be carried throughout the neighborhood, a wonderful scent that seemed to be carried to the ends of the earth. Or at least a half-block away.
But as the days grew even shorter, the fires reached further into the sky, bringing warmth to the gates of heaven.
Autumn came to an end in Titusville, as it does in most small towns, with Halloween. On that day the students of St. Walburga School come to class wearing costumes. They participated in a brief yet colorful parade, generally attended by a small group of parents. To us youngsters, however, it seemed like Mardi Gras.
Tom Boyle is a native of Titusville. He spent four years in the military where he was station overseas and in the United States as a security specialist. He spent a year living in New Hampshire before returning to Titusville where he worked for The Titusville Herald for 28 years. He is now retired but is active in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.