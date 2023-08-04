TITUSVILLE — Across the landscape of our souls is a place that calls our names.
A place where stars shine brightly above the world we know, as we gaze into the night sky.
But somehow the endless universe brings us closer to a place near to our hearts. Because all roads lead home.
Small towns create memories that follow us in our dreams. And lay the path of the future bright with hope. A path that leads to Titusville, where hills shine in the morning sunlight. And the springtime rain fills Oil Creek. For no matter where we go in life, the past will call our names — calling us back in time through years of both sadness and joy.
Calling us to where all roads lead home.
Through the farms, railroads, restaurants, car lots, truck stops and ballfields we find a way of life that is unique. For the Queen City is now, and always will be, a special place. A place of oil derricks, factories and a steel mill. And a place in history where oil was discovered, changing the world forever.
When a person leaves their hometown, it can cause something small to turn their eyes to the past. A train whistle in the distance can bring back a flood of memories. Memories of growing up in a small city where everyone knows each other. When the people of Titusville have their morning “cuppa coffee” the conversation is often about the people who live there. For everyone in the Queen City is a neighbor to the person sitting next to them.
And when a person leaves their home town it can also take something small to bring about a change in their lives. This change can be inspirational, but also challenging. So, we look to the past, remembering our childhood, the friends we grew up with, and most of all, our family. We see their faces in our dreams and think of them in moments of loneliness. And we wish we were on the road back home. On the road back to Titusville.
So let your heartbeat be a step forward, taking you back to a place where you were born. Born in the “Valley That Changed the World,” born in the valley that has shaped the lives of everyone who has ever live in Titusville.
It is a road well-traveled.
Tom Boyle is a native of Titusville. He spent four years in the military where he was station overseas and in the United States as a security specialist. He spent a year living in New Hampshire before returning to Titusville where he worked for The Titusville Herald for 28 years. He is now retired but is active in the community.
