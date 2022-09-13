Join the Titusville Senior Center for Big Money Bingo on Sept. 28 at 12:45 p.m. Enjoy fun prizes, extra cash prizes plus a $50 jackpot. Programs and activities at the center, including bingo, are open to those age 60 and older.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Sept. 19.
Monday: Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation board of directors, 8:30 a.m.; meatloaf, baked potato and beets; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes, plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken over white rice; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Glazed ham with whipped sweet potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Sept. 22: Supreme pizza casserole with a tossed salad; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Sept. 23: Affordable Care hearing aids, 10 a.m., while walk-ins are welcome, preregistration is appreciated; tuna salad sandwich and three-bean salad; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes, plus a $25 jackpot.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Call (814) 827-9134 or visit goseniors.org.
