The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Oct. 17.
Monday: Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation board of directors, 8:30 a.m.; chili and a tossed salad; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes, plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Cookies and milk, stop in for a sweet treat; Swedish meatballs over buttered noodles.
Wednesday: Roasted pork with whipped potatoes and chives; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Oct. 20: Baked cod with macaroni and cheese and stewed tomatoes; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., a free class focusing on increasing flexibility and balance.
Oct. 21: Free blood pressure screenings, 11 a.m., with Anne Logan; birthday luncheon, enjoy cake with lunch; taco salads; Senior Council, 12:45 p.m., council is always looking for new ideas.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
