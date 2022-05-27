The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of May 30.

Monday: The center will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Memorial Day picnic with hamburgers and hot dogs, plus all the fixin’s; bocce ball on the lawn.

Wednesday: Olive Day; roasted turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy; bingo, 12:45 p.m., fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.

Thursday: Coffee talk, 9 a.m., enjoy your morning cup of coffee while visiting with friends; beef stroganoff over buttered noodles; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.

June 3: Volunteer appreciation luncheon; baked ham slice with sweet potatoes.

Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.

The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.

• More information: Visit goseniors.org

