The Titusville Senior Center will hold its Memorial Day picnic on Tuesday. Enjoy hamburgers and hot dogs, plus all the fixin’s! Be sure to wear red, white and blue. After lunch, join us on the lawn for bocce ball. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the center at (814) 827-9134.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for this week.
Today: Hot dog with sauerkraut and cheesy potatoes; bingo, 12:45 p.m., fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Thursday: Salisbury steak and a baked potato; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Friday: Coffee and doughnuts, 9 a.m.; fiesta chicken burrito bowl.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
