The Titusville Senior Center will take a bus to Kraynak’s in Hermitage on Thursday to see the Easter display as well as have lunch at Golden Corral and stop at Daffin’s Candies. Cost for the trip is $8. Reservations are required; you must be age 65 or older and registered with Crawford Area Transportation Authority. Those not going on the bus trip can enjoy bowling at Lin Van Lanes at 1 p.m. For more information or to register, call (814) 827-9134.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of March 28.
Monday: Pot roast with mashed potatoes and gravy; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m. The center is always looking for pinochle players.
Tuesday: Chicken bruschetta and pesto pasta; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m. This free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Pulled pork with mushroom sauce and vegetable rice pilaf.; bingo, 12:45 p.m., fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Thursday: Spaghetti and meatballs with a tossed salad; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.