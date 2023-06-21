The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of June 26.
Monday: Affordable Care Hearing Aids, 10 a.m., appointments are appreciated, though walk-ins are welcome; lunch, chicken cacciatore with blended rice and Brussels sprouts; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Nifty Knitters, 10 p.m., bring in your knitting or crochet project to work on while visiting with friends; lunch, creamy parmesan pork chop with diced redskin potatoes; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
June 28: Lunch, salisbury steak with baked potato and broccoli; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
June 29: National Bomb Pop Day, pop in for a Popsicle; lunch, stadium hot dog and cheesy potatoes; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
June 30: Lunch, pot roast with potatoes and carrots; Big Money Bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes, extra cash prizes, plus a $50 jackpot.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
