The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of July 25.
Monday: Meatball hoagie with parmesan noodles; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Tuesday: Cookies and milk; pork loin with rice pilaf; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Stuffed pepper casserole with garlic whipped potatoes; bingo, 12:45 p.m., fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Thursday: Meatloaf and a baked potato; Cooking Class, 12:45 p.m., making caprese salad. Please preregister so there are enough supplies on hand. Welcome Social Connection.
July 29: Coffee and doughnuts, 9 a.m.; barbecue pork ribette with scalloped potatoes.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
