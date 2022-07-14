PA Fruit and Vegetable vouchers are available at the Titusville Senior Center. Vouchers worth $24 are available to those who meet age, income and residency requirements. To pick vouchers up at the center, you must be a Crawford County resident age 60 and older. Income for a single person must be at or below $25,142 annually, or at or below $33,874 for a couple. For more information, call (814) 827-9134.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of July 18.
Monday: Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation board of directors, 8:30 a.m.; Affordable Care Hearing Aids, 10 a.m., Tina will give a talk about hearing aids before she begins her appointments; roasted pork with apples and whipped potatoes; bingo, 12:45 p.m., fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Holy Guacamole, enjoy guacamole and chips; egg salad sandwich and tomato soup; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
July 20: Roasted turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
July 21: Coffee Talk, 9 a.m, enjoy your morning cup of coffee while visiting with friends; beef stroganoff over buttered noodles; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
July 22: Ham slice with sweet potatoes; bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
