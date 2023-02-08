The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Feb. 13.
Monday: Barbecue pork ribette and hash brown cubes; Valentine’s Bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Valentine’s Day party, sing and dance along to the oldies with a live band, Encore, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., plus enjoy special snacks just for the occasion; chicken alfredo; no exercise class.
Feb. 15: Cheeseburger and creamy potato soup; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Feb. 16: Nifty Knitters, 10 a.m., this is a new group for those who knit or crochet, work on your own projects while visiting with friends; open-faced turkey sandwich with whipped potatoes and gravy; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Feb. 17: Free massages, 10 a.m., with Anderson Physical Therapy; birthday luncheon, enjoy cake with lunch; pepper steak with whipped potatoes and gravy; Senior Council, 12:45 p.m., the council is always looking for new ideas.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
