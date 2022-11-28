The Titusville Senior Center is going on a shopping trip to the Millcreek Mall on Dec. 13. This trip is open to those age 65 and older who are registered with the Crawford Area Transportation Authority. Cost is just $8. Reservations are required by calling the Titusville Senior Center at (814) 827-9134.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Dec. 5.
Monday: Roasted pork and whipped potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Tuesday: Swedish meatballs over buttered noodles; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Dec. 7: Chili and a tossed salad; bingo, 12:45 p.m, enjoy Fun Prizes, plus a $25 jackpot.
Dec. 8: Crispy cod with macaroni and cheese and stewed tomatoes; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Dec. 9: Breakfast, 9 a.m., suggested donation only $1; taco salad; Civil War Coffee Klatch, 12:45 p.m., will be discussing the events of December of 1863.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.