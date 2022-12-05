The Titusville Senior Center is going on a shopping trip to the Millcreek Mall on Dec. 13. This trip is open to those age 65 and older who are registered with the Crawford Area Transportation Authority. Cost is just $8. Reservations are required by calling the center at (814) 827-9134.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Dec. 12.
Monday: Open-faced turkey sandwich with whipped potatoes; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes, plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Millcreek Mall shopping trip, departs at 9 a.m.; sweet and sour pork over rice; Crafter’s Corner, 12:45 p.m., Social Connection joins us for a holiday craft.
Dec. 14: Stuffed pepper casserole with garlic whipped potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45, the center is always looking for new players.
Dec. 15: Turkey chef salad and vegetable soup; caroling and cocoa, 12:45, Social Connection joins us to sing some holiday favorites.
Dec. 16: Free massages, 10 a.m., with Anderson Physical Therapy; free blood pressure screenings, 11 a.m., with Anne Logan; birthday luncheon, enjoy cake with lunch; sloppy joe with ranch roasted potatoes; Senior Council, 12:45, p.m. the center is always looking for new ideas.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
