The Titusville Senior Center will take a bus trip to the Millcreek Mall for a day of shopping on Sept. 1. The bus departs at 9 a.m. and is expected to return by 3:30 p.m. Cost for the trip is $8. Preregistration is required. For the bus trips, you must be age 65 or older and registered with the Crawford Area Transportation Authority. For more information, call (814) 827-9134.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Aug. 29.
Monday: Warm roast beef and cheddar sandwich and summer corn chowder; Lollipop Bingo, 12:45 p.m., fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Picnic and corn roast; enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs, salads and corn on the cob.
Wednesday: Hot dog with sauerkraut and cheesy potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Sept. 1: Millcreek Mall shopping trip, 9 a.m.; salisbury steak and a baked potato; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Sept. 2: Fiesta chicken burrito bowl; bingo, 12:45 p.m., fun plus a $25 jackpot.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.