Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Aug. 1.
Monday: Meat loaf and a baked potato; bingo at 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken over white rice; walk around the park at 10 a.m., Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Baked ham and whipped sweet potatoes;pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Thursday: Supreme pizza casserole and a tossed salad; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Friday: Tuna salad sandwich and three bean salad;bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.