The Titusville Senior Center will host a Fall Prevention Class on April 29. It will run from 9 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and includes lunch. The Pennsylvania Department of Aging offers this free fall risk screenings and prevention program to adults 60 years of age and older. The program is designed to raise awareness of falls, introduce steps on how to reduce falls, improve overall health, and provide referrals and resources. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (814) 827-9134.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of April 4.
Monday: Warm roast beef and cheddar sandwich and summer corn chowder; bingo, 12:45 p.m., fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Baked cabbage roll casserole and garlic whipped potatoes; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Stadium hot dog with sauerkraut and cheesy potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m. The center is always looking for pinochle players.
Thursday: Affordable Care hearing aids, 10 a.m., walk-ins are welcome, but they ask that you sign up at least two days in advance to assure availability; salisbury steak with a baked potato and broccoli; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Friday: Free massages with Anderson Physical Therapy, 10 a.m.; free blood pressure screenings with Anne Logan, 11 a.m.; birthday luncheon, enjoy cake with lunch; egg salad sandwich and tomato soup; Senior Council, 12:45 p.m. The center is always looking for new ideas.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.