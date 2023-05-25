The Titusville Senior Center is going shopping in Erie at Kohl’s, Hobby Lobby and Burlington. The trip is set for Tuesday, leaving Titusville at 9 a.m. This trip is open to those age 65 and older who are registered with the Crawford Area Transportation Authority. Reservations are required.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for May 29 to June 9.
Monday: Center closed in observance of Memorial Day.
Tuesday: National Smile Day; shopping trip to Kohl’s, Hobby Lobby and Burlington, departs at 9 a.m., reservations are required; lunch — meatloaf and a baked potato; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
May 31: Lunch — chicken and biscuits; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
June 1: Oscar the Grouch Day — It’s OK to be grumpy; lunch — baked ham with whipped sweet potatoes; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
June 2: Lunch — tuna salad sandwich and coleslaw; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
June 5: Lunch — barbecue pulled pork; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
June 6: Yo-Yo Day; lunch — warm roast beef sandwich with roasted parmesan redskins; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
June 7: Lunch — chicken parmesan; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
June 8: Watermelon Day — beat the summer heat with a sweet treat; lunch — cheeseburger and potato salad; bocce ball on the lawn, 12:45 p.m.
June 9: Breakfast, 9 a.m., suggested donation only $1; lunch — open-faced turkey sandwich with whipped potatoes and gravy; Civil War Coffee Klatch, 12:45 p.m., discussing the events of June of 1864.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
