The Titusville Senior Center is trying to get a couple of new groups started. Nifty Knitters is for seniors who know how to knit and would like to be part of a knitting group. Sew What is for seniors who know how to sew and would like to be part of a sewing group. The center's sewing machines will be available to use. Those who are interested can call (814) 827-9134.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for Jan. 23 to 31.
Monday: Roasted pork with apples and whipped potatoes with chives; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Tuesday: Taco salad; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Chili and a tossed salad; Beat the Winter Blues Bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Jan. 26: Crispy cod with macaroni and cheese and stewed tomatoes; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Jan. 27: Coffee and doughnuts, 9 a.m.; Swedish meatballs over buttered noodles; Crafter’s Corner, 12:45 p.m., Social Connection joins the center for a craft project.
Jan. 30: Popcorn chicken with whipped potatoes and corn; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Jan. 31: Chef salad and vegetable soup; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.