Titusville Social Connection is a consumer-driven mental health drop-in center for Titusville and the surrounding area. The center’s purpose is for consumers, age 18 and older, to share friendship, a warm environment, and a place to increase their personal socialization with peers who have similar life experiences.
On Monday, the group is headed to Burgess Park. Weather permitting, they’ll play outdoor games like bocce ball and bean bag toss. Pack a lunch and join them.
They will be back at Burgess Park on Tuesday. After lunch at the Titusville Senior Center, they will be doing a craft project with the seniors.
It’s back to the Social Connection on Wednesday for Word Search Day. There will be a variety of puzzles to work on.
Don’t miss Thursday: It’s Chips and Salsa Day at the Social Connection.
They’ll wrap up the week on Aug. 18 with Whatever Happens Day.
Don’t forget to sign up for trips to the Crawford County Fair on Aug. 24, and Kraynak’s and Daffin’s on Aug. 28.
Titusville Social Connection is located at 116 W. Spring St., the second floor of the old Murphy’s Building. Elevator access is available through the Towne Square Lobby (go to the second floor and follow the signs). It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and reachable at (814) 775-0770.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org, click on the tab for Social Connection. And don’t forget to “Like” Social Connection on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.