Thank you to everyone who helped support the Titusville Senior Center Annual Charity Auction. With your help, the center was able to raise more than $3,000, which goes toward the programs and activities at the center. For more information about the center, call (814) 827-9134 or visit goseniors.org.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for Nov. 21-30.
Monday: Titusville Area Senior Citizens board of directors, 8:30 a.m.; western omelet with sausage patty and breakfast potatoes; Pinochle Party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Tuesday: Barbecue chicken breast with brown rice and coleslaw; Healthy Steps in Motion, noon, this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Pot roast with potatoes and carrots; Turkey Bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes, plus a $25 jackpot.
Thursday: Closed.
Nov. 25: Closed.
Nov. 28: Chicken marsala with rice pilaf; bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Nov. 29: Baked cabbage roll casserole with garlic whipped potatoes; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Nov. 30: Hot dog and cheesy potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
