Titusville Senior Center
Make plans to attend the Titusville Senior Center St. Patrick’s Day Party on Thursday. Sing and dance along to a band from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will feature corned beef and cabbage, plus there will be lots of snacks. Be sure to wear green! Reservations are required and can be made by calling (814) 827-9134.
Monday: Chicken and dumplings; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Barbecue pork ribette with sweet potato bites; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Wednesday: Bacon bleu cheeseburger and potato soup; Lucky Leprechaun bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Thursday: St. Patrick’s Day party.
March 18: Free blood pressure screenings, 11 a.m.; birthday luncheon, hot turkey sandwich with whipped potatoes and gravy; Senior Council, 12:45 p.m.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available for those who aren’t ready to come back into the center yet. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The Titusville Senior Center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.