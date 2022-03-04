The Titusville Senior Center’s St. Patrick’s Day Party will be held March 17. Sing and dance along to a band from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Lunch will feature corned beef and cabbage, plus there will be lots of snacks. Be sure to wear green. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the center at (814) 827-9134.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of March 7.
Monday: Meatloaf and a baked potato; bingo, 12:45 p.m., fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Karaoke, all day, welcome Social Connection; chicken marsala with rice pilaf; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m. This free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Pineapple glazed ham and whipped sweet potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m. The center is always looking for pinochle players.
March 10: Hawaiian pork chop with blended rice pilaf; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
March 11: Breakfast, 9 a.m., suggested donation only $1; chef salad and bean soup; Civil War Coffee Klatch, 12:45 p.m., discussing the events of March of 1863.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.