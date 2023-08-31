The Titusville Senior Center will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day, but will be open for the remainder of the week. On Sept. 12 there will be a Listening Session about Gov. Josh Shapiro’s new Master Plan on Aging. It will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. at the senior center. Snacks and refreshments will be available during the program.
In addition to the regularly scheduled activities, all are welcome to stop by and take a look around. We have been redoing our Craft Room along with our other updates. There are projects you can work on at your leisure, as well as space for you to work on your own projects while sipping on a cup of complimentary coffee and conversation. There is a stock of puzzles you can put together or board/card games to play with a friend.
Visit goseniors.org to view the newsletter, full calendar and menu, or find it on Facebook.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Sept. 4.
Monday: Closed in observance of Labor Day.
Tuesday: Lunch — sloppy joe with ranch roasted potatoes; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 pm., a free class focusing on increasing flexibility and balance.
Sept. 6: Lunch — meatloaf with gravy and mashed potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., with the center always looking for new players.
Sept. 7: Lunch — turkey chef salad and vegetable soup; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., a free class focusing on increasing flexibility and balance.
Sept. 8: Lunch — chicken and biscuits; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
