The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Sept. 18.
Monday: Lunch — cheeseburger with creamy potato soup; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Lunch — open-faced turkey sandwich and gravy with whipped chive potatoes; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., a free class focusing on increasing flexibility and balance.
Sept. 20: Lunch — barbecue pulled pork with buttered noodles; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., with the center always looking for new players.
Sept. 21: Lunch — Swiss steak with whipped potatoes and gravy; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., a free class focusing on increasing flexibility and balance.
Sept. 22: Lunch — chicken, spinach and cranberry salad with bread stick; Creator’s Cove, 9:30 a.m., make a fall-themed craft.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
