The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Sept. 11.
Monday: Lunch, glazed ham with pineapple sauce and whipped sweet potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., with the center always looking for new players.
Tuesday: Lunch, tuna salad sandwich with coleslaw; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., a free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance; Listening Session for Pennsylvania’s New Master Plan on Aging, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: Lunch, orange glazed pork loin with buttered pasta; Red, White and Blue Bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Sept. 14: Lunch, warm roast beef sandwich with roasted redskin potatoes; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., a free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Sept. 15: Chess Day — Stay for a game of chess or pinochle after breakfast; lunch, chicken parmesan with rotini and garlic bread.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
