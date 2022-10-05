The Titusville Senior Center's annual charity auction is coming up on Nov. 15. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the bidding starts at 6, featuring items donated by local businesses and individuals. Check out goseniors.org for a list of items donated so far.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Oct. 10.
Monday: Cheeseburger and macaroni salad; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m. The center is always looking for new players.
Tuesday: Cabbage roll casserole with garlic whipped potatoes; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., a free class focusing on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Hot dog and cheesy potatoes; bingo, 12:45 p.m. Enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Oct. 13: Affordable Care hearing aids, 10 a.m.; salisbury steak with a baked potato; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Oct. 14: Breakfast, 9 a.m., suggested donation $1; chicken stew and pepper slaw; Civil War Coffee Klatch, 12:45 p.m., discussing the events of October 1863.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available and may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
