The Father’s Day luncheon at the Titusville Senior Center will be held June 19. All of the men will receive a free gift. Later that week, sing and dance along to the oldies at the Summertime Celebration on June 22. Enjoy special snacks and a live doo-wop band. Reservations are required. For more information, call (814) 827-9134.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of June 19.
Monday: Titusville Ares Senior Citizens Corporation board of directors, 8:30 a.m.; Father’s Day luncheon, roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Tuesday: Root beer floats, beat the summer heat with a sweet treat; lunch, barbecue chicken breast with brown rice and carrots; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
June 21: Lunch, western omelet with a sausage patty and breakfast potatoes; Pink Flamingo Bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
June 22: Summertime Celebration, enjoy special snacks; lunch, southern seafood cake with parmesan garlic noodles; sing and dance along to a live doo-wop band from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
June 23: Free massages with Anderson Physical Therapy, 10 a.m.; free blood pressure screenings with Anne Logan, 11 a.m.; birthday luncheon, enjoy cake with lunch; lunch, pasta and meatballs with a tossed salad; Senior Council, 12:45 p.m., council is always looking for new ideas.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
