The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of July 4.
Monday: Center closed in observance of Independence Day.
Tuesday: Watermelon Day, stop in for a sweet treat; pot roast with potatoes and carrots; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
July 7: Chips and Dip Day; spaghetti and meatballs with a tossed salad; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
July 8: Breakfast, 9 a.m., suggested donation $1; breakfast in the morning, then breakfast for lunch: cheese omelet, sausage patty and breakfast potatoes; Civil War Coffee Klatch, 12:45 p.m., discussing the events of July 1863, an in-depth look at the Battle of Gettysburg.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
