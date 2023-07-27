The Titusville Senior Center will host another Walking Challenge in August. If you need a pedometer to use, stop at the center. Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) representatives will be there this morning to talk with the community about their new routes and answer any questions. Beach Party Bingo will be held Aug. 7. Break out your Hawaiian shirts and Bermuda shorts for some summer fun.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of July 31.
Monday: Lunch, open-faced turkey sandwich with gravy and sweet corn; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Tuesday: Watermelon Day; lunch, chicken, spinach and cranberry salad, with breadstick; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Lunch, swiss steak and onions with whipped mashed potatoes; Lollipop Bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Aug. 3: Chat with CATA, 11 a.m.; lunch, Hawaiian pork loin with island vegetables; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Aug. 4: Chocolate Chip Cookie Day; breakfast, 9 a.m.; lunch, burgundy glazed meatballs with roasted Brussels sprouts.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
