The Titusville Senior Center is having a Red, White and Blue Salute on July 6. Enjoy special snacks along with a live band, Encore, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of July 3.
Monday: Lunch, French bread pizza; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Tuesday: Center closed for Independence Day.
July 5: Lunch, Swedish meatballs over buttered noodles; Red, White and Blue Bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
July 6: Red, White and Blue Salute, enjoy special snacks; lunch, barbecue pulled pork and creamy coleslaw; sing and dance along with the oldies with Encore.
July 7: Breakfast, 9 a.m., suggested donation $1; lunch, baked pollock with macaroni and cheese and green beans
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
The mission of the Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation is to assure that older adults remain active, independent, healthy and involved in the community.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.