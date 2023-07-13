The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of July 17.

Monday: Board of directors meeting, 8:30 a.m.; lunch, sloppy joes with ranch roasted potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.

Tuesday: Cookies and milk; lunch, turkey chef salad; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.

July 19: Lunch, meatloaf with gravy and baked potato; Lollipop Bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.

July 20: Rise and Shine Pinochle Party, 9 a.m., enjoy coffee and doughnuts; lunch, chicken casserole with biscuits; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.

July 21: Free blood pressure screenings, 11 a.m.; birthday lunch, enjoy cake with your lunch; lunch, glazed ham with pineapple sauce and whipped sweet potatoes; Senior Council meets at 12:45 p.m.

Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.

The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.

• More information: Visit goseniors.org.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you