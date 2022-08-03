The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Aug. 8.
Monday: Chicken and biscuits; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Tuesday: Barbecue pork ribette and sweet potato bites; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger with potato salad; bingo, 12:45 p.m., fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Thursday: Rock painting, 10 a.m., Lew Cooke leads this creative class; hot turkey sandwich with whipped potatoes; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Aug. 12: Breakfast, 9 a.m., suggested donation $1; vegetable lasagna and a tossed salad; Civil War Coffee Klatch, 12:45 p.m., the group will be discussing the events of August of 1863, including a closer look at Quantrill’s Raiders.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
