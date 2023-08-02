The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Aug. 7.
Monday: Lunch, roast beef and gravy with mashed potatoes; Beach Park Bingo, 12:45 p.m., break out your Hawaiian shirt and Bermuda shorts for some summer fun, enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: National Doll Day; lunch, turkey chef salad with dinner roll; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Aug. 9: Lunch, barbecue chicken breast with brown rice; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Aug. 10: National S’more Day, come make a sweet treat; lunch, western omelet with breakfast potatoes and English muffin; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Aug. 11: Lunch, tuna casserole with peas; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center will be doing a craft on Aug. 15 with friends from the Social Connection. A Painting Party Fundraiser will be held Aug. 16 at the center from 6 to 8 p.m. It will be led by Savory Studio. Cost is $35. Preregistration is required. Proceeds will go toward a painting class for the seniors.
The Titusville Senior Center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
