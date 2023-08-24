On Tuesday, Titusville Senior Center be playing bean bag toss on the lawn with friends from Social Connection. Then on Aug. 31, the center is holding a canned food drive to benefit the Titusville Food Bank. Bring a donation when you come for lunch. Affordable Care Hearing Aids will be at the center that day for free hearing assessments. Calling to reserve a spot is encouraged, but not required.
In addition to regularly scheduled activities, all are welcome to stop by to check out the new things that are happening, and meet the new director, Ashley Thompson. The center has been redoing the craft room with its other updates. There are projects you can work on at your leisure, as well as space for you to work on your own projects while sipping on a cup of complimentary coffee and conversation. There is a stock of puzzles you can put together or board/card games to play with a friend.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Aug. 28.
Monday: Lunch — baked pollock with macaroni and cheese; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Tuesday: Lunch — taco salad and tortilla chips; bean bag toss with Social Connection, 12:45 p.m.
Wednesday: Lunch — pizza casserole with Italian bread; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Aug. 31: Affordable Care Hearing Aids, 10 a.m.; canned food drive for Titusville Food Bank; lunch — parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Sept. 1: Breakfast, 9 a.m.; chess day, stay for a game of chess after breakfast; lunch — to be announced.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
The mission of the Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation is to assure that older adults remain active, independent, healthy and involved in the community.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
