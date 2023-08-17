On Monday, the Titusville Senior Center will be sponsoring a free bus trip to enjoy Titusville Day at the Crawford County Fair. The bus will leave the center at 10 a.m. and will be back at 3 p.m.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Aug. 21.
Monday: Lunch — pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Root Beer Float Day; lunch — barbecue pork ribette with coleslaw; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Lunch — roasted pork with whipped potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Aug. 24: Affordable Care Hearing Aids, 10 a.m.; lunch — Swedish meatballs with buttered noodles and gravy; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Aug. 25: Lunch — cabbage roll casserole with fresh fruit; bingo, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The senior center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
