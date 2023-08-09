The Titusville Senior Center is holding a Painting Party fundraiser. It will be led by Savory Studio on Aug. 16 at the center from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $35. Preregistration is required. Proceeds will go toward a daytime painting class for the seniors.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Aug. 14.
Monday: Lunch, pasta and meatballs with garlic breadstick; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for new players.
Tuesday: Lunch, barbecue pulled pork with redskin potatoes; Crafter’s Corner, 12:45 p.m., will be doing a craft project with friends from Social Connection.
Aug. 16: Lunch, chicken cacciatore with rice and Brussels sprouts; bingo hosted by the Share Program, 12:45 p.m., enjoy fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot; painting party fundraiser, 6 to 8 p.m., cost is $35, preregistration is required.
Aug. 17: National Boomer Day — wear your tie die; lunch, salisbury steak with gravy and baked potato; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Aug. 18: Free blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m.; birthday luncheon — enjoy a piece of cake after lunch; lunch, stadium hot dog with cheesy potatoes.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.
